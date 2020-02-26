YRHPK: Abir and his ‘Angry Chorni’ Mishti look picture perfect as a married couple and we can’t stop staring

Today, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir took to social media to share a photo with Rhea aka Mishti from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Take a look!

From Mahabharata, Daastan E Ishq to Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh has been winning hearts of everyone with his acting and of course, good looks, and as we speak, Shaheer is seen essaying the role of Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Ever since the show has started, it has been faring well at the TRP charts, and in the latest, the makers of the show have extended the show to six days a week as opposed to five days.

Now talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, after a lot of hardships, finally, Abir and Mishti have gotten married, and today, Shaheer took to social media to post a photo with Mishti aka Mrs Abir Rajvansh as the two are seen posing with each other and looking nothing less than man and wife and as soon as Abir posted the photo, fans showered their favourite on screen couple- #Mishbir with a lot of love. Alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “#angrichorni ka #ajeebrajvansh @rhea_shrm…” In the photo, while Abir looks dashing in a maroon shirt and denims, Mishti look every inch of a diva in a yellow ethnic look

In the show, Abir and Mishti have gotten married, and while Abir feels that his mother is happy with the union, however, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Meenakshi Rajvansh using Kuhu to create a rift between Abir and Mishti. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

