YRHPK’s Shaheer Sheikh opts for a suited look as he shows off his ‘Tan’; Ekta Kapoor drops a ‘cute’ comment

Today, Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo wherein he is all suited and booted. Take a look!

It just takes once social media post from Shaheer Sheikh to make all the girls go weak in their knees, and we say this because whenever Shaheer posts a photo on social media, it only takes a few minutes before the photo goes viral. Now as we speak, this Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor is vacationing as he celebrated New Years away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, and the actor has been posting photos on social media.

While yesterday, Shaheer Sheikh posted a shirtless photo wherein the actor was seen posing by the infinity pool, today, Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo wherein he is all suited and booted and is wearing blue pants, blue coat and white tee and alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “#theTan.” Amidst all the fan comments and praises, Ekta Kapoor too left a comment for shaheer as she wrote, “Buhut cute lag rahe ho Sheikh saab.”

Currently, Shaheer Sheikh is essaying the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and in the show, Shaheer is seen romancing Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and although the two have been paired opposite each other for the first time but fans have been loving their jodi so much so that the two even bagged the best jodi award at an awards event.

Credits :Instagram

