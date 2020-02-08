YRHPK: Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir flashes his widest smile as he suits up in THIS PHOTO leaving fans awestruck

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir shared a photo on social media wherein he is all suited up

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti is being loved by the audiences, and the leap in the show has clearly worked in favour of the makers as fans are liking how the story is shaping up. After the Mishti and Nishant angle, finally, Abir and Mishti have united and as we speak, the show is witnessing Abir and Mishti’s wedding. From mehndi to sangeet and other functions, Mishti and Abir are over the moon that finally their families have given a nod to their relationship.

But if not Meenakshi Rajvansh, who was the main villain in Abir and Mishti’s life, now we have Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam who has turned against Mishti and Abir and has vowed to break their tie. Now amidst the hectic shooting, today, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share a throwback photo wherein he is all suited up and seen flashing his widest smile and alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “don't dwell on your past, it will spoil ur today. just don’t repeat ur mistakes. #shaheersheikh..”

A few days back, Shaheer had jetted off to Jammu, his hometown for his cousins wedding and the actor shared sneak peek from the wedding wherein we could see Shaheer having fun with his family members and enjoying to the T. During a recent interview, when this dapper actor was asked about his transformation from Abir to Abir 2.0, Shaheer had said that he has always tried to keep Abir real. “Difficult, maybe not, but exciting, yes! Whenever there is something new, different emotions, it is exciting. Post leap, for the first 10-15 days, I was so excited, I would suggest like 10 things at a time and the director would get perplexed. I was quite excited about that. I would go home and constantly think about it, what trait I can put, what background score we can put. Whenever there is something new and exciting as an actor, I love it,” he shared.

