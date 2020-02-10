YRHPK: Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir & Mishti’s romantic dance will make you fall in love with them; WATCH

Today, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir posted a video on social media wherein he is seen doing a romantic dance with Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is a true blue star and be it Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise bhi or Daastan-E-Ishq or Mahabharata, this actor has amply proved that he is a versatile actor. Now currently, Shaheer Sheikh is essaying the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and today, Shaheer shared a video on social media wherein he is seen enjoying a romantic dance with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti and as soon as Shaheer posted the video, all of his fans couldn’t contain their excitement and left heart emoticons.

In the said video, we can see Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir wearing an all white Indian attire and Mishti wearing a lavender Indian lehenga and in the video, the two are seen romantically dancing with each other. In the show- Yeh Rishtey Hain Phyaar ke, after Mishti calls off her wedding with Nishant, their respective families agree to Abir and Mishti’s marriage and in the show, currently, we will see Abir and Mishti’s wedding functions and this video is from one of the sangeet functions that will take place in the show.

While earlier, it was Meenakshi Rajvansh who was against Abir and Mishti’s marriage, now we will see Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam turn villain in Abir and Mishti’s love affair. Well, it will be interesting to see whether or not Mishti and Abir will reunite in the show or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

