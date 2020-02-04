YRHPK: Shaheer Sheikh attends his brother’s wedding in Jammu & co star Ritvik asks if he is getting married

Today, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo on social media wherein he is seen posing with his cousins at a wedding in Jammu

Shaheer Sheikh makes us drool with every social media post of his and today, Shaheer did the exact same when he posted a photo with his fam jam from his brother’s wedding in Jammu. In the photo, Shaheer Sheikh looks suave in a formal look as he poses with his cousins and friends and alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “Guess who is getting married.” Soon after, Shaheer’s co-star and on screen brother from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke- Ritvik Arora aka Kunal left a comment asking that he hopes Shaheer isn’t getting married.

Also, a few days back, Shaheer Sheikh was snapped with Ritvik as they attended the Gold Awards 2020 in Mumbai and Shaheer was overwhelmed when Ritvik Arora bagged the Best actor in a supporting role for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Talking about the show, Shaheer as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti are being loved by the audiences and the show is even faring well at the TRP charts. In the snow, finally, Mishti and Abir have united as Mishti calls off her wedding with Nishant aka Vatsal Sheth. Although Meenakshi Rajvansh has agreed to Mishti and Abir’s marriage, but it will be interesting to see as to what new drama will Meenakshi create in Abir and Mishti’s life.

Prior to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh was seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi wherein he romanced Erica Fernandez and it was also being reported that Shaheer and Erica were in a relationship, however, none of them confirmed to the same.

Credits :Instagram

