YRHPK: Shaheer Sheikh looks suave as he gazes at the sky leaving fans awestruck; See PIC

Today, Shaheer Sheikh shared a photo on social media wherein he is seen gazing into the sky. Take a look!

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma has completed 200 episodes and as we speak, the show is running well at the TRP charts. In the show- Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and Mishti’s chemistry is being loved by the audiences and post the leap, since Abir and Mishti haven’t been seen romancing together, therefore, fans are waiting for the makers to show their love and romance yet again.

And today, Shaheer Sheikh, who is quite active on social media, shared a photo wherein he is seen gazing into the sky while he poses for a photo dressed in formals and we must say that as always, Shaheer looks suave. Talking about the show, Mishti’s bade papa wants Mishti and Nishant aka Vatsal Sheth to get married and since there is again a misunderstanding between Abir and Mishti due to which Abir doesn’t come to meet Mishti, therefore, Mishti is left with no choice but to marry Nishant.



In the latest, when Abir gets to know that his mother, Meenakshi, had changed Mishti’s letter, he realizes his mistake and Kunal and Abir reach Maheshwari’s house to do everything in their capacity to stop Mishti and Nishant’s roka. Well, it will be interesting to see if Abir and Kunal and Kuhu succeed in stopping Mishti and Nishant’s marriage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

