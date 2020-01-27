YRHPK: Shaheer Sheikh looks suave in THIS slow mo video as he shoots at an outdoor location; Fans love it

Currently, Shaheer Sheikh is essaying the role of Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Amongst a host of television actors, one actor whose social media channels we love to closely follow is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh. From his vacation photos to his candid selfies and BTS pics from the show, Shaheer knows how to make his fans happy and content. And today, this Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor took to social media to share a video wherein he is seen standing by the lake and listening to Forest Gump while his friend records the video. Alongside the video, Shaheer wrote, “Stupid is as stupid does.. #forrestgump #madMe…”

In the video, Shaheer, as always, looks dapper in the classic black tee and blue jeans and we totally are crushing on him. Talking about the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is faring well at the TRP charts, and as we speak, Abir and Mishti aka Rhea Sharma have finally confessed their love for each other again as Mishti runs to save Abir when she learns that he has met with an accident. Later, when she sees Abir hale and hearty, Mishti has a breakdown and the two hug each other. Now while Abir and Mishti are together, we will see Nishant aka Vatsal Sheth ganging up with Meenakshi Rajvansh to make sure that Abir and Mishti aren’t together and in the promo, we are shown that Meenakshi promises Nishant that Mishti will herself leave Abir.

Also, when Mishti will realize that her family will be heartbroken to know that she is back with Abir, Mishti will tell Abir that for the sake of her family, she will have to leave him. But later, when Abir will notice Nishant talk to somebody over the phone, he will wonder if Nishant is planning something against Abir and Mishti’s union. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

