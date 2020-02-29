YRHPK: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Vatsal Sheth & others glam up and party together to celebrate the show

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Vatsal Sheth and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke come together to celebrate the success of the show

It is almost one year that Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma came together for the first time on screen for Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and in order to celebrate the show and its success, the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke came together to party and celebrate the show’s success. After partying till the wee hours of the morning, today, Vatsal Sheth, who played the role of Nishant in the show, took to social media to share a series of photos from the party. In the photos, Vatsal is seen posing with Mishti, Abir, Kuhu and others as they all glam up and make merry. Alongside the photos, Vatsal wrote, “Last Night was #yehrishteyhainpyaarke…”

In the photos, Abir looks dapper in the classic white tee and blue denims look, and Mishti looks chic in her skirt and tee look. On February 27, Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share a throwback photo from the first day of shoot from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as he penned a note as he wrote, “27th feb 2019 #yehrishteyhainpyaarke…” As per reports, the show has completed 250 episodes and as soon as Shaheer shared the post, fans started pouring in congratulatory messages for the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Talking about the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is faring well at the TRP charts, and post Mishti and Abir’s wedding, while Meenakshi Rajvansh is pretending to have accepted Mishti, but she has hidden and evil plans to create a rift between Mishti and Kuhu.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke partying together:

