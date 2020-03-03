YRHPK: Shaheer Sheikh turns up the heat as he rocks black tuxedo look but his long hair has all our attention

Shaheer Sheikh shared a photo on social media wherein he is looking dapper in a black formal look

Shaheer Sheikh is, undoubtedly one of the most good looking actors of the television industry, and every now and then, this Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor takes to social media to share candid photos. And today, Shaheer Sheikh shared a throwback photo wherein the actor is seen sporting long hair, and looking dapper as always in a black tuxedo. Alongside the photo, Shaher wrote, “#bringiton…”

A few days back, as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi completed four years, Shaheer, who is currently essaying the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, penned an emotional note thanking the fans for showering love on the snow. Shaheer, who played the role of Dev, was loved for his role and after going off air, the show was brought back on popular demand after the first season went off air. Shaheer took to social media to pen a heartwarming note as the show completed four years as he wrote, “#4YearsOfKRPKAB Celebrating 4 years of this fabulous show which has set new standards for the Indian television industry. Grateful to have been a part of it! Big thank you to the creators of the show @sonytvofficial #danishSir @mamtayashpatnaik @yashpatnaikofficial @durjoydatta.”

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, after a lot of hardships, finally, Abir and Mishti have tied the knot but due to Meenakshi Rajvansh’s hatred for Mishti, she is using Kuhu against Mishti. In the latest episode, Kuhu accidentally mixes sleeping pills in Abir’s mug, and as a result, Abir becomes unconscious during the puja.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's black formal look here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More