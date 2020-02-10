YRHPK star Shaheer Sheikh disguises as a woman and flaunts ‘husn ke hazar rang’ in the latest post

Shaheer Sheikh, who is basking in the success of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is grabbing the eyeballs for his latest post wherein he has disguised as a woman. Take a look:

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most sought after actors in the television industry. The true blue star of the small screen, who has been winning hearts with his performance as Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, enjoys a massive fan following. Not only does his good looks make the women go weak on their knees, but his social media posts are also a rage among his fans. To note, the television actor is quite active on social media and often shares beautiful pictures from his personal and professional life.

However, his recent post on Instagram is breaking the internet for a different reason. Shaheer shared a video of himself wherein he was seen disguised as a woman. The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star was seen wearing a pink coloured embroidered dupatta and had also done some make up especially on his eyes. It was quite difficult to recognise Shaheer in the video. Besides, the actor gave a perfect caption to the video showing off his glamorous side and wrote, “Husn ke hazar rang.. #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #madMe #shaheersheikh.”

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s new video:

Meanwhile, talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the show has recently got a leap in the storyline wherein Shaheer has undergone a transformation for his role. Talking about the same, the actor had stated, “Whenever there is something new, different emotions, it is exciting. Post leap, for the first 10-15 days, I was so excited, I would suggest like 10 things at a time and the director would get perplexed. I was quite excited about that. I would go home and constantly think about it, what trait I can put, what background score we can put. Whenever there is something new and exciting as an actor, I love it.”

Credits :Instagram

