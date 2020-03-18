YRHPK turns 1: Here’s why Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma starrer is a breath of fresh air amid other family drama

As YRHPK completes a year, we list down 5 reasons why Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer continues to strike a chord with the audience.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have been one of the most loved shows on Indian Television today. The show started off a year back and as it turns a year older today, we list down a few reasons as to why it is a clutter breaker amid the heavy drama. From Abir (Shaheer) being a feminist lead to the strong yet vulnerable Mishti (Rhea Sharma), ambitious Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) and a complex Kunal (Ritvik Arora), the story, though a family drama, is a breath of fresh air with its young love weaved with drama. It is an equal dosage of romance and drama keeping fans hooked to it. Without much ado, here are a few reasons:

1. Relatable: Though daily soaps Are genetically a little over the top, the character arc in YRHPK is well laid out and is relatable. While Abir’s feminist and lover boy side is enchanting, Kunal’s workaholism is basically us every day. Be it Kuhu’s hashtags or Mishti’s quiz, there is never a dull moment on the show.

2. Progressive: The underlining theme of the show was always crystal clear. Questioning the norms and finding a solution to it. Mishti from day 1 has been for courtship before marriage and the show has progressed gradually with showing both sides of the coin. How Mishti’s denial exposes Kunal’s farce male ego to Abir standing up for her and Kuhu’s constant jealousy, the plot has more or less questioned the norms subtly without going too radical for small screens.

3. MishBir and KuKu: It is a known fact that apart from the story if there is one thing which absolutely works for the audience is the chemistry shared by the onscreen pairs. In the case of YRHPK, both Mishti and Abir and Kunal and Kuhu have managed to garner a separate and huge fan vase for each other.

4. Drama: Daily soap without drama is like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham without Poo. Makers, however, have managed to keep a fine balance between drama and going OTT on the show and that is perhaps why the show continues to be watched amongst the younger lot as well.

5. Strong supporting cast: Rajan Shahi’s show has always had strong and well arced supporting characters and this show is no different. Be it Meenakshi (Rupal), or badi Maa (Lata Saberwal), every character is important and lends to the story. It is a complete package, truly!

