YRHPK's Kaveri Priyam gets emotional about Sameer Sharma’s demise: He motivated me, was such a creative person

We exclusively spoke to Kaveri Priyam, who was Sameer Sharma's co-star in YRHPK. The actress got emotional while remembering the later co-star who was found dead in his apartment today.

Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor who was currently part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke had reportedly rented a new apartment in February and was staying alone. Police suspect it to be a suicide and by looking at the condition of the body, it was being said that the actor passed away two days back. A case of accidental death has been registered, as per Malad police. We exclusively spoke to Kaveri Priyam, who was his co-star in YRHPK. The actress got emotional while remembering the later co-star and shared how he motivated her throughout.

Kaveri revealed that Sameer was someone who liked to meet people and was slightly uncomfortable with the lockdown. "He was a very creative person. He would make music and used to write lots of scripts and would narrate it to me and other star casts. I think lockdown happened and everything got stuck. He was trying to keep himself busy and roam around. I had spoken to him a month back or so. We even cracked a joke. It seemed like a normal conversation."

"He was roaming around during lockdown, to Pune and other places so I had called him to tell 'why are you roaming around like this during corona times.' He should stay home and he said that it is very hard for him to stay at home because he isn’t that kind of person. He said he needs to meet people as he is a very creative person and wasn't used to staying at one place," she emotionally said. With a lump in her throat, Kaveri remembered, "I am just in such a shock reading the news."

Kaveri also mentioned that Sameer did feel alone but went on to mention how he constantly motivated her. "He was such a brilliant actor. Even if there was one line he had, he would make me cry with his performance. He would motivate me and would tell me I am a good actor. We used to discuss craft a lot. All these things are now coming to my mind right now."

RIP Sameer!

Also Read: RIP Sameer Sharma: Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra and other TV celebs mourn YRHPK actor's demise

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×