  1. Home
  2. tv

YRHPK's Shaheer Sheikh turns 'shayar' as he pens thoughts on 'finding oneself'; Recalls his old beard look

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir shared a handsome throwback picture of himself, as he penned down a thought-provoking poem on 'finding oneself.' Take a look.
2968 reads Mumbai
YRHPK's Shaheer Sheikh turns 'shayar' as he pens thoughts on 'finding oneself'; Recalls his old beard lookYRHPK's Shaheer Sheikh turns 'shayar' as he pens thoughts on 'finding oneself'; Recalls his old beard look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the finest, most handsome, and most loved actors of the Indian Television industry right now. Currently, the handsome hunk is capturing hearts with his acting prowess as Abir in Star Plus's show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma (Mishti). While fans are showering praises on MishBir's compatibility and companionship in YRHPK, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to interact with his fans on social media. Despite his hectic schedule, Shaheer is making sure to treat his fans with fun-loving posts and pictures. 

Just a day ago, Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to drop another surprise for his fans, as she shared a throwback photo with a beautiful poem. Yes, Shaheer gave a glimpse of his 'shayrana andaaaz' yet again, as he penned down his thoughts on 'finding oneself.' Though the talented actor claimed that he is not a 'shayar,' but his perfectly aligned thoughts proved that he surely has some skills when it comes to writing a good and creative piece. 

Along with this, the actor mentioned that he is missing his beard look, which he had to get rid of, to into the character of Abir once again. However, we must say, whether it is his beard or clean-shaven look, Shaheer looks handsome every time, and knows how to make heads turn with. 

Take a look at Shaheer's latest post here: 

Meanwhile, the actor resumed shooting for fresh episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke two weeks ago amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country. What are your thoughts on Shaheer's picture and thoughts? Are you enjoying the ongoing track in YRHPK?  Let us know in the comment section below.  

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement