YRKKH: As Kaira turns 1000, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi sizzle in white for an upcoming romantic scene

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are a vision to behold in white for an upcoming sequence. Check it out.
62481 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 04:16 pm
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's favourite Jodi Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kaira will be completing 1000 episodes tomorrow. To commemorate the day, both Mohsin and Shivangi have been making sure to share as many fan edits as possible and have expressed their gratitude umpteen times. As a treat for fans, the makers have planned a special romantic number, it seems and we can definitely not keep calm. 

In two stills shared by Director's Kut Productions, both Shivangi and Mohsin are seen sharing some intimate moment in a dance. Clad in white, the duo seems to be spreading love and boy, we are totally on for it. Shivangi has donned a white Anarkali dress which compliments her very well. She left her hair curly and we are in absolute awe of the picture. On the other hand, Mohsin has left his hair well gelled and teamed his white shirt with black pants. The two look so much in love, making everyone impatient for the upcoming episodes. Check it out. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi and Mohsin revealed that they both discuss the scenes before going forward with it. They also revealed that they do not realise the secret to their chemistry as it has been organic since day one when "we did not even know each other. We just understood each other and responded as per action."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus. 

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

