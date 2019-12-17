YRKKH: As Kaira turns 1000, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi sizzle in white for an upcoming romantic scene
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's favourite Jodi Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kaira will be completing 1000 episodes tomorrow. To commemorate the day, both Mohsin and Shivangi have been making sure to share as many fan edits as possible and have expressed their gratitude umpteen times. As a treat for fans, the makers have planned a special romantic number, it seems and we can definitely not keep calm.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi and Mohsin revealed that they both discuss the scenes before going forward with it. They also revealed that they do not realise the secret to their chemistry as it has been organic since day one when "we did not even know each other. We just understood each other and responded as per action."
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.
Add new comment