YRKKH’s Divya Bhatnagar’s condition critical after testing positive for COVID 19; On ventilator support

Divya Bhatnagar is known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udaan. According to media reports, the actress was suffering from pneumonia and was later tested positive for COVID 19.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has taken a massive toll on normal life and we have been cooped in our houses for months. So far, the deadly virus has infected over 94 lakh people across the country. Be it commoners or the celebs, everyone has been struggling to escape the pandemic. Amid this, Divya Bhatnagar, who is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is also battling the virus. It was reported that the actress has been hospitalised last week for suffering from pneumonia and was later tested positive for COVID 19. The media reports also suggested that she has been on ventilator support.

Now, as per the recent report, Divya’s condition to be critical. Speaking about the same, her brother told Time of India, “We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was hospitalised on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing but is on ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from the pneumonia, which has spread.”

To note, Divya’s mother and brother had come to Mumbai after they got to know about the actress’ poor health. Her brother also added that he makes sure to be by her sister’s side wearing a PPE kit. However, her mother isn’t allowed to meet her as of now due to her age factor. “I am meeting Divya wearing a PPE kit because I need to be by her side and cheer her up. She is conscious and tries to talk to me,” Divya’s brother added.

Earlier Divya’s mother had put some serious allegations against her husband Gagan and had claimed that he is a fraud. She also mentioned that Gagan has left Divya and is not even concerned to come forward in such a difficult time. For, the uninitiated, Divya had married her long time beau Gagan last year in a hush-hush ceremony.

