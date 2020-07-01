YRKKH’s Mohena Kumari’s brother tests positive for COVID 19; Actress shares important tips to beat the virus

As Mohena Kumari is tested negative for COVID 19, the actress has revealed that her brother is found positive for the deadly virus.

It hasn’t been long when television actress Mohena Kumari Singh grabbed the headlines after she was tested positive for COVID 19. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress along with her entire family underwent the tests for the deadly virus and found to be positive for coronavirus. And while after a month long battle, the actress and her family were tested negative for COVID 19, Mohena revealed that her brother Divyaraj Singh Rewa has found to be positive for the highly contagious virus.

In a long post on social media, the actress confirmed the news and shared a picture with her brother. While Mohena is quite upset with the diagnosis, she was seen motivating Divyaraj and shared important tips to beat COVID 19. She wrote, “We got negative and you got positive... But trust me it’s not as bad as it seems dadu. Just keep having your – Kadha, Eat good home food...consisting of fruits, veggies and pulses, Have vitamin C Tablets daily, No AC, Warm water Gargles, Haldi Milk, Get an oxymeter and keep checking your heart rate and a lot of Love and care from all of us.”

Take a look at Mohena Kumari’s post about her brother being tested for COVID 19:

Earlier, the actress had shared a heartfelt note for the doctors on the National Doctors Day and expressed her gratitude for their selfless service in this crisis situation. “We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life, I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses, compounders and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. We thank you for your service,” she wrote,

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×