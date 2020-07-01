  1. Home
  2. tv

YRKKH’s Mohena Kumari’s brother tests positive for COVID 19; Actress shares important tips to beat the virus

As Mohena Kumari is tested negative for COVID 19, the actress has revealed that her brother is found positive for the deadly virus.
9846 reads Mumbai
YRKKH’s Mohena Kumari’s brother tests positive for COVID 19; Actress shares important tips to beat the virusYRKKH’s Mohena Kumari’s brother tests positive for COVID 19; Actress shares important tips to beat the virus
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It hasn’t been long when television actress Mohena Kumari Singh grabbed the headlines after she was tested positive for COVID 19. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress along with her entire family underwent the tests for the deadly virus and found to be positive for coronavirus. And while after a month long battle, the actress and her family were tested negative for COVID 19, Mohena revealed that her brother Divyaraj Singh Rewa has found to be positive for the highly contagious virus.

In a long post on social media, the actress confirmed the news and shared a picture with her brother. While Mohena is quite upset with the diagnosis, she was seen motivating Divyaraj and shared important tips to beat COVID 19. She wrote, “We got negative and you got positive... But trust me it’s not as bad as it seems dadu. Just keep having your – Kadha, Eat good home food...consisting of fruits, veggies and pulses, Have vitamin C Tablets daily, No AC, Warm water Gargles, Haldi Milk, Get an oxymeter and keep checking your heart rate and a lot of Love and care from all of us.”

Take a look at Mohena Kumari’s post about her brother being tested for COVID 19:

Earlier, the actress had shared a heartfelt note for the doctors on the National Doctors Day and expressed her gratitude for their selfless service in this crisis situation. “We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life, I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses, compounders and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. We thank you for your service,” she wrote,

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement