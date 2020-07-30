YRKKH: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin channel their inner Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan from Hum Aapke Hain Koun; Photos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan's new pictures from the sets remind us of Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's latest pictures from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has fans gawking, as they can't wait to see their 'favourite couple' Kaira. Why do you wonder? The recent pictures hint that the duo is all set to re-create the very famous song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana,' on YRKKH. Yes, Shivangi and Mohsin will be channelling their inner and to recreate the most-loved song from their movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

In the picture, Shivangi is seen dolled up in Madhuri's famous purple embellished saree that became a sensation and looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Shivangi in Madhuri's much-adored avatar completely nails it, and her infectious smile adds to the charm. On the other hand, Mohsin looks dapper in a white-and-black suit with a bow tie. The two give complete feels of Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan from HAHK, and fans cannot wait to see what's in store for them in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Take a look at Shivangi and Moshin's recent pictures from YRKKH:

Well, Madhuri and Salman's cutesy relationship in the movie is just like Kartik and Naira's adorable bond in YRKKH. Kaira's bond is filled with mischief, fun, masti, love, drama, and warms our hearts. So, we cannot wait to see this much-loved on-screen duo re-create this iconic sequence from the 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Meanwhile, new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started airing from July 13 (2020) after the lockdown, and the new twists have kept viewers hooked to their screens. Are you excited to see Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's special recreation of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

