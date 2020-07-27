YRKKH Spoiler: Kartik spends romantic moments with Naira; Will leave the latter in surprise & fans in awe

The recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness some beautiful moments between the lead pair Kartik and Naira and will paint the town red with their sizzling chemistry.

Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead, was also among the shows that faced the brunt of the COVID 19 lockdown this year. Just like many other shows, this popular family drama also witnessed a hiatus of over three months. And post the relaxation in the COVID 19 lockdown, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai returned with new episodes and it has got the fans intrigued with the new twist coming in Kartik and Naira’s life.

So far, we saw that Naira’s plan of playing a double role in front of Sita Devi has been exposed. While the latter has decided to call off her deal with the Goenka family. However, she is likely to ask Kartik to leave Naira in order to crack the deal with her. While Kartik is shocked, he seems to be willing to make the big sacrifice. And now, in the recent episode, we will see the lead couple sharing some romantic moments.

Kartik will be seen decorating the room for his ladylove and make special arrangements for her. This isn’t all. The couple will also be seen playing a game wherein they will have to look into each other’s eyes without blinking their eyelids. A source told IWMBuzz, “Though Naira will not know of the impending danger on Kartik, she will go on to state that she finds his behaviour very unusual. Kartik will not blink even for a second and will keep on looking at Naira, and will even start crying thinking of her.”

Well, while Naira seems to be in surprise with these romantic gestures by Kartik, the oh-so-wonderful moments will definitely leave the fans in awe of their chemistry.

