YRKKH Spoilers: Kartik and Sirat come together to help Kairav with a school project

In the coming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat will be seen returning to the resort to plant trees with Kairav for a school project.

Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead, has been witnessing some interesting twists and turns in recent days. So far, we have seen that Kartik’s (played by Mohsin) life looked like coming back on track. But it has some new twists coming up as Sirat’s (played by Shivangi) life took a turn after her ex-boyfriend Ranveer returned to her life. Now, in the coming episode, Sairat will be seen trying to maintain distance with Kairav (Kartik-Naira’s son) now to make him forget her. As a result, she has left the resort to live in a hostel.

However, soon she realised that Kairav had a school project coming up wherein he was required to plant trees. Following this, Sirat returns to the resort and collaborate with Kartik and help Kairav to plant trees together. Not only them, the Goenkas also became a part of this initiative and have a fun time together. And while Sirat wants to detach herself from Kairav for his betterment, circumstances only make them closer instead.

Meanwhile, Sirat once again got herself in trouble while she was leaving for a morning job. It so happened that she had caught the watchman sleeping on his chair. While she was irked with this, she had spilled a bucket of water on his face. However, it turned out that it was Ranveer instead of the watchman who was shocked by Sirat’s behaviour. It will be interesting to see how Sirat’s life will unfold in the coming days and will she be able to leave Kartik and Kairav.

Credits :Pinkvilla

