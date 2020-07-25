YRKKH Spoilers: Kartik to leave Naira to save his family and crack the deal with Sita Devi?

As Naira’s double role plan was exposed in front of Sita Devi, it is reported that Kartik is likely to make a big sacrifice to crack the deal with the influential lady.

After witnessing a lockdown of over three months in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak in the country, Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead, has returned with new episodes. In fact, the new episodes as the makers have inculcated COVID 19 pandemic in the story and the characters are seen wearing masks and face shields in the show. Besides, makers have also come up with new twists in the storyline wherein Shivangi aka Naira was seen playing a double role to fool Sita Devi in order to crack a business deal.

In the recent episodes, we saw how Naira’ double role plan was exposed in front of Sita Devi by her son Kundan. In fact, Kundan has also managed to cancel his mother’s business deal with the Goenka family. While Kartik and Naira are heartbroken with the loss, dadi is seen gearing up for the auction of her house. On the other hand, Naira is also giving up all her jewellery for her family. Amid this emotional scenario, the show is set for another twist as Kartik will be called by Sita Devi to continue the deal but on a shocking condition.

Reportedly, Sita Devi will ask Kartik to leave Naira in order to crack the deal with her and save his family. And it seems that he is going to make this big sacrifice for the family. But is there any other way for Kartik and Naira to save their family from this new trouble? Well, this will be unveiled in the coming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

