YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi is ecstatic as she shares her PHOTOS with an inspiring note on 'positivity'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira recently dropped in a surprise for her fans as she shared 'happy' pictures of herself enjoying the atmosphere. Her best friend, Aditi Bhatia's dropped an hilarious comment. Take a look.

Think of the cutest actress of the Indian Television Industry, and Shivangi Joshi's name is sure to be at the top. The young and bubbly actress holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. Not only her amazing acting skills and power-packed performance but her friendly nature and happy-go-lucky personality have won millions of hearts. Better known as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi enjoys a humongous fan following on social media, and fans love to get glimpses of her life.

Though she is generally quite active on social media, from the past three months, Shivangi had kept a short distance from it, as she wanted to spend quality time with her family amid the Coronavirus break. However, the talented actress made sure to drop in surprises for her fans from time to time. And today was just another lucky day for all Shivangi Joshi fans, as she shared 'happy pictures' of herself with a thought-provoking message. Not only or two, Shivangi shared several photos of her enjoying the atmosphere and 'living the moment.' In the pictures, Shivangi is seen playing with her lock locks and looks utterly ecstatic. Wearing a simple pink t-shirt, with hair tied in a ponytail, and no makeup look, Shivangi looks beautiful as always.

Along with these enchanting pictures, Shivangi wrote an inspiring note urging people to stay positive and safe. She wrote, 'I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.' Within moments of Shivangi posting her beautiful pictures, her fans went gaga and filled her comment section complimenting her natural beauty.

Not only fans, many of Shivangi's friends from the industry also commented on her pictures. Her former YRKKH co-star Lata Saberwala wrote, 'Lovely', while actor Vikaas Kalantri said,' Beautiful choti.' Shivangi's best friend Aditi Bhati also dropped in a funny comment on social distancing, and it deserves all your attention. Aditi wrote, 'Don’t reach your destination right now.'

Take a look at Shivangi' Joshi's latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are all set to begin from July 13, 2020. Yes, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Shivangi Joshi (Kaira) are going to be back as Kaira next week, and with a huge twist. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's latest pictures? Also, are you excited for fresh episodes of YRKKH? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

