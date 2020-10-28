YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi flaunts her casual style in ruffled top and pants; Ashnoor Kaur calls her 'cutie'
Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her social media handle as she showed off her casual fashion sense in a peach top and white pants. Take a look.
Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her social media handle as she showed off her casual fashion sense in a peach top and white pants.
Take a look at Shivangi's beautiful picture here:
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Shivangi Joshi's Instagram
You may like these
Shivangi Joshi is 'ecstatic' to enjoy a scenic view amid shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Take a look
Shivangi Joshi sends birthday love to YRKKH co star Mohsin Khan; Shares PIC from Baarish success celebration
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Akshara is back in Kartik, Naira & Goenka family's life but there's a twist
Shivangi Joshi calls Shweta Tiwari 'the best' as she wishes her on her birthday in the sweetest way possible
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik nab the goons; Kaira reunite, prepare to welcome their baby
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue