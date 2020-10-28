  1. Home
  2. tv

YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi flaunts her casual style in ruffled top and pants; Ashnoor Kaur calls her 'cutie'

Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her social media handle as she showed off her casual fashion sense in a peach top and white pants. Take a look.
3939 reads Mumbai
Shivangi Joshi looks cute in a ruffled peach top in her latest photo YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi flaunts her casual style in ruffled top and pants; Ashnoor Kaur calls her 'cutie'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her social media handle as she showed off her casual fashion sense in a peach top and white pants.

Take a look at Shivangi's beautiful picture here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

:- @fin.network @jvfilms_

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

You may like these
Shivangi Joshi is 'ecstatic' to enjoy a scenic view amid shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Take a look
Shivangi Joshi sends birthday love to YRKKH co star Mohsin Khan; Shares PIC from Baarish success celebration
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Akshara is back in Kartik, Naira & Goenka family's life but there's a twist
Shivangi Joshi calls Shweta Tiwari 'the best' as she wishes her on her birthday in the sweetest way possible
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik nab the goons; Kaira reunite, prepare to welcome their baby
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik's life in danger as goons 'kidnap' him; Will Naira be able to save him?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement