YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi stuns in monochrome PHOTO for 'Challenge Accepted'; Pens an inspiring note for women

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira took to her social media handle to share a beautiful black and white photo of herself as she wrote a thought-provoking note for all women out there. Take a look.

A new campaign about ‘women supporting women’ has been flooding people’s Instagram feeds. Women across the world are sharing monochrome pictures of themselves to encourage positivity and female empowerment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many female stars from Bollywood and the Indian Television industry have also participated in this new social media trend, sharing awe-inspiring black-and-white pictures, as they say 'Challenge Accepted.' From the Telly world, , among others have joined the initiative to post and nominate one another.

Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi also joined the bandwagon to support women empowerment and share a beautiful black-and-white picture of herself. In the photo, Shivangi is oozing 'oomph' as she stuns in an off-shoulder dress, while her expressions are killer. She shared two monochrome pictures in different postures and nailed it like a diva. The young star also penned down an inspiring and thought-provoking note for every woman. She encouraged and motivated women to embrace who they are.

Shivangi wrote, 'The success of every woman should be an inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you're courageous. Be strong, be extremely kind, and above all, be humble.' The beautiful actress ended her message with the hashtag 'Women supporting Women.' Within moments of Shivangi sharing the picture, her fans went bonkers and showered her with praises. While some said that she is slaying in the picture, others complimented her stylish looks.

Take a look at Shivangi's monochrome viral picture here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi is mesmerizing fans as Naira in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. Popularly known as Kaira, the duo is making heads turn with their chemistry and amazing storyline. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

