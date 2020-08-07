YRKKH stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan UNVEIL their older look as they goof around; See BTS video

Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are seen having a gala time together as they groove on Kareena Kapoor and Imraan Khan's peppy track 'Aunty Ji' from Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan are one of the most-loved jodis of the Indian Television industry. Whenever the two share a single frame, fans go bonkers. While we love them as Naira and Kartik onscreen, their off-screen bond also catches attention. The two share a great rapport and are often seen goofing around on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, Shivangi shared a fun-loving video of Mohsin and herself, and their camaraderie has taken the internet by storm.

The actress treated fans with a BTS video with a different look, as they groove to a peppy number. The duo is in their onscreen avatars Kartik and Naira, but there's a catch. They have unveiled their older selves as they are seen sporting wigs. In their new yet old avatar, Shivangi is seen dancing to the tunes of Kareena Kapoor and Imraan Khan's peppy song 'Aunty Ji' from Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, as Mohsin holds the camera and lip-syncs the lyrics.

Well, their look is from the 2050s and it is a new track on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin revealed on his Instagram post that viewers are going to witness flash forward of Kaira's romance. Well, it would be interesting to see Kartik and Naira romance in their old age.

The duo's candid and fun-filled video has left fans yearning to see what will happen on YRKKH next, and how Kaira's chemistry is going to charm them. Shivangi and Mohsin's former YRKKH co-star Mohena Kumari Singh also couldn't control her laughter on their crazy video and commented with laughing emojis.

Take a look at Shivangi and Mohsin's BTS video here:

Meanwhile, the duo is gearing up for their first music video together titled 'Baarish,' which will release on August 11, 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for YRKKH's upcoming storyline? Let us know in the comment section below.

