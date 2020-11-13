YRKKH's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi send Diwali wishes to fans; Urge them to be safe & stay indoors

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. They have now wished everyone on the occasion of Diwali.

It’s time to celebrate Diwali and the entire country has come together for the same. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people have not let the fears take over their festive spirit and have made sure to celebrate special occasions with their loved ones. However, everyone is also making sure to follow all the rules and regulations amidst the unprecedented situation in the country. Many of our beloved celebs have already sent Diwali wishes to everyone through their social media handles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast has also wished their fans on the occasion of Diwali. Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and the show’s producer Rajan Shahi have sent a message to everyone through a video that has been shared on social media. They have urged the fans to be safe and stay indoors while reminding everyone that the pandemic is still not over. Moreover, Mohsin also says that people should celebrate while keeping in mind the environment and protect it for the future generation.

Check out the video below:

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it happens to be one of the longest-running shows on Indian television that has been entertaining the audience from the very beginning. It features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles and their on-screen chemistry has always left us in awe. Fans prefer to call them Kaira (a combination of Kartik and Naira) for all the obvious reasons. The two of them also featured in a music video sometime back and won hearts with their chemistry.

