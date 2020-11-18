YRKKH's Mohsin Khan celebrates '4 & half years of Kaira' as he drops perfect PIC with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan aka Kartik shared a beautiful picture with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira as the onscreen jodi 'Kaira' completed 4 and a half years on Television. Take a look at Kaira's pretty photo here.

If there's one jodi that has made hearts flutter ever since they came together onscreen, it has to be Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The two have been ruling the Television space as Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their chemistry onscreen is beyond magic, and cannot be simply defined in words. Lovingly known as Kaira, they are a dynamic duo and have made their ree-life jodi a brand today.

The kind of love, romance, and fire they bring to the screens is impeccable, and they are a delight to watch. It would not be wrong to say that Kartik and Naira have changed the way viewers looked at reel-life couples. It was back in the year 2016, that the audience met Kartik (Mohsin) and Naira (Shivangi) and warmly welcomed them with open arms on the show. The young and talented duo made the most of the opportunity given to them and carved a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

ALSO READ: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan is 'uber excited' as he is going to welcome a 'new member' in his family soon; See post

With their acting skills and onscreen camaraderie, slowly and steadily, Shivangi and Moshin became the most-adored onscreen duo's. Today, it has been over four years of Kartik and Naira's bond onscreen, but their magic is still the same, in fact, more. Yes, everyone's beloved Kaira has completed four and half years on YRKKH, and Mohsin celebrated the special occasion with a beautiful photo with co-star Shivangi.

The handsome hunk took to his Instagram handle to share a loved-up picture with the actress, from one of their romantic sequences on the show. In the photo, Kartik and Naira look totally in love as they have a mushy moment together. The onscreen duo is lost in each other's eyes, and it speaks volumes of their chemsitry. With this heartwarming picture, Moshin wrote, '4 and half years of Kaira Mubarak.'

Take a look at Mohsin's post here:

On Kaira turning 4, Mohsin had told Pinkvilla, 'It has been 4 years of the bond and friendship and not just with us but with the team and that is what has kept us going.' Shivangi expressing her gratitude had said, 'I think I am very thankful to the audience for accepting us so easily and from the beginning.'

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been dishing out new twists and turns with every episode, keeping the fans hooked to the TV screens. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi looks 'regal' in shimmery berry blue lehenga; Fans go bonkers over YRKKH star's Diwali outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×