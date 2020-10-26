YRKKH's Mohsin Khan rings in 'birthday' with his family at home; Shares glimpses of the celebration

Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has turned a year older today. The actor celebrated his birthday with his family and shared glimpses of it on his social media handle. Take a look.

Mohsin Khan needs no introduction. He is one of the most loved, handsome, and talented actors in the Indian Television industry. Today (October 26, 2020) Moshin is grinning from ear to ear, as it is a very special day for him. Well, it is the actor's 'Happy Wala Birthday.' Yes, Mohsin has turned a year older today, and he is being showered with loads of love, blessings, and good wishes from all over.

From his family, friends to his fans, wishes have been pouring in non-stop for Mohsin on his birthday. The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, shared glimpses of his 'happy' birthday celebrations with fans. Mohsin rang in his birthday with his family - mother, father, sister, and brother. Mohsin cut his birthday cake with his fam, spent quality time with them, and even posed for some adorable pictures with him. In the posts, we can see Mohsin wearing a plain pink t-shirt, checkered pajamas, and messy hair as he cuts a chocolate cake. The room is decorated with balloons and beautiful decorative items.

The actor also did a video call with his loved ones who could not be present at this small birthday celebration, owing to the COVID-19 situation. The wide smile on Mohsin's face throughout the videos and pictures proves that he is extremely elated with the love that he is receiving.

Take a look at Mohsin's birthday celebration:

Meanwhile, Moshin is seen playing the role of Kartik in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi aka Naira. Fans love Kartik and Naira's chemistry and loving call them 'Kaira.'

