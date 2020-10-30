YRKKH's Mohsin Khan spotted with Urvashi Rautela; Is he shooting for a song after Baarish with Shivangi Joshi?

Has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan (Kartik) collaborated with Urvashi Rautela for a music video? The duo's viral pictures shooting on the streets of Mumbai suggests that they have indeed collaborated for a project. Take a look.

Mohsin Khan fans are beaming in happiness. Why do you ask? The actor was recently spotted with someone 'special' and fans have already speculated them to be the next onscreen pair. Confused, are you? Well, Mohsin was papped with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently on the streets of Mumbai, and their pictures are going viral on social media. Yes, going by the photos, it seems like Mohsin and Urvashi haved joined hands for an upcoming project.

Well, details about Mohsin and Urvashi's project are not known yet, but it seems like the duo has collaborated for a music video. Yes, after mesmerizing fans Baarish alongside Shivangi Joshi, it looks like Mohsin is all set to swoon fans with another song, but this time with Urvashi. The new Jodi's romantic videos and pictures from their shooting schedule have taken the internet by storm. Mohsin Khan fans cannot stop gushing over his adorable chemistry with Urvashi and they are eagerly waiting for the actor to reveal details of their project.

In one of the BTS pictures, Mohsin and Urvashi can be seen sipping coconut water by the beachside, as they cannot stop smiling and looking in each others' eyes. Moshin looks handsome as ever in a blue checkered shirt, brown t-shirt, and denim jeans. Urvashi looks beautiful and beams radiance in a short blue dress. In another set of pictures, the duo is seen walking on the streets in their casual best as they flash their infectious smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Mohsin and Urvashi's photos here:

Both, Mohsin and Urvashi have not yet opened up about their collaboration. But it is sure going to be a 'big' surprise for their fans. Meanwhile, Moshin is seen playing the role of Kartik in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi aka Naira. Fans love Kartik and Naira's chemistry and loving call them 'Kaira.' Are you excited for Mohsin and Urvashi's project? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

