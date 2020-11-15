YRKKH's Mohsin Khan is 'uber excited' as he is going to welcome a 'new member' in his family soon; See post

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor Mohsin Khan is on cloud nine as he has received the 'most amazing gift' from his sister Zeba Khan Ahmed. He revealed that he is soon going to be a 'mamu jaan.' Take a look at his post here.

Mohsin Khan is beaming in happiness right now, and he has all the reasons to be. The actor has received the 'most amazing gift' from his loving sister Zeba Khan Ahmed, and he cannot keep calm. He is 'super excited' after the special gift and has shared his joy with his extended family aka fans on social media. Mohsin recently revealed that he is going to welcome a 'new member' in his family soon.

By now, you must have guessed what we're talking about. Well, Mohsin revealed a piece of 'happy news' on Instagram recently and declared that he is going to become a mama soon. Yes, Mohsin's sister Zeba is expecting a child with her husband, and they are all set to embrace parenthood soon. This news has left Mohsin dancing in merriment, and the actor is overwhelmed. He took a cue from his scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as he happily announced 'Main mama banne wala hoon.'

The handsome hunk also showered his love, blessings, and praises on the soon-to-be parents. He congratulated the couple, and expressed, 'Announcing the most amazing gift from this beautiful couple. Shukrallah.' Well, we too are very happy for Mohsin, her sister, and family. The actor also shared an adorable selfie with his siblings, Zeba and Sajjad. The trio was looking all happy as they posed for a picture in their casual best, and set out sibling goals.

Take a look at Mohsin's posts here:

Meanwhile, Moshin is seen playing the role of Kartik in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi aka Naira. The young man is also set to feature in a music video with Urvashi Rautela soon.

Here's wishing Mohsin, his sister, and family a big congratulations!

