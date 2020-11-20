YRKKH's Moshin Khan and Urvashi Rautela's music video 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' to release on THIS date

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor Mohsin Khan has spilled the beans about his upcoming music video with Urvashi Rautela. He has finally revealed the title of the song as, 'Woh Chand Kahan Se Laogi', and also hinted towards its release date. Read on to find out.

A few days ago, Mohsin Khan 'challenged' his fans to guess the name of his upcoming music video with Urvashi Rautela as he dropped a hint. The actor revealed that the title of the song has a 'close connection' with the moon. Many fans tried their hands to guess the song's name in the comment section of his post. However, it looks like none could hit the right spot and guess the correct title.

Now, the guessing game seems to be over, as Mohsin has finally revealed the name of his much-awaited song with Urvashi. Yes, he has spilled the beans about his song with Urvashi, leaving fans more curious and excited. The actor shared a series of fun-loving BTS pictures with the music videos team and revealed the name. The title of Mohsin and Uravshi's song is 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.' Yes, with the title it seems to be a song based on love and heartbreaks.

Not only this, but Mohsin also hinted towards the release date of the song, which is next week. Well, sharing a beautiful picture with Urvashi Mohsin wrote, '7 days to Go #WohChaand.' He also shared some rare BTS snaps with Urvashi and the team from their shoot. In a recent snap, Mohsin unveiled the release date of the song, which is '26 November 2020.' Yes, Urvashi and Mohsin's music video will drop in next Thursday.

Take a look at Mohsin's posts here:

Vishal Mishra has given his melodious voice to Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi. Well, with only a week left to watch Mohsin and Urvashi's magic, are you excited? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

