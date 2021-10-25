YRKKH's producer Rajan Shahi showers praise on Shivangi Joshi as she bids adieu to show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the longest-running and most successful shows on Indian TV screens. The show has a massive fan following and the audience loves the excellent chemistry between Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The show leads had recently declared that they are exiting from the show. It was the last day of the shoot for Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of Naira and Sirat, and the whole cast got emotional as they wished her luck.

Show's producer-director, Rajan Shahi, shared a heartfelt note for Shivangi and her massive contribution to the success of the show.

Rajan Shahi posted a picture with the Shivangi Joshi and the whole crew as she cut her farewell cake. He wrote an emotional caption as he wished only the best for her. He wrote, “THANKS AND GRATITUDE SHIVANGI JOSHI from all of us in DKP/ YRKKH TEAM UNIT CAST AND CREW Yesterday was a day of saying Thank you gratitude for taking the benchmark of what it means to be TRULY A" PROFESSIONAL " HARDWORKING TALENT WITH UTMOST HUMILITY DEDICATION PATIENCE AND GENUINE REAL " TIME TESTED " UNCONDITIONAL FAITH RESPECT FOR ENTIRE CREW CO ACTORS PRODUCTION HOUSE CHANNEL FANS AND VIEWERS . 29 years of my career as director producer in this industry have never come across a HUMAN AND DEDICATED ACTOR LIKE U I hope every production house maker and channel is as lucky and fortunate to have experienced this power of talent hardwork standing by channel makers from day one till end like U did. There are 1000 reasons in such a long journey as LEADS of almost 6 years to sumtimes waiver question the makers or channel but u showed that there is only one reason that is to be a true professional and to stand by ur TEAM.. I can proudly say on behalf of all ur Co actors THANK U and mainly MOHSIN as u both stood TOGEATHER as the best JODI AND TEAM.. thanks TO U AND MOHSIN for always working hard togeather as professionals dedicated and that how u have both complimented each other YESTERDAY WAS THE FIRST TIME I SAW A UNIT CRYING EACH AND EVERY MEMBER AS THEY SAID THANKS TO U AND YASHODHAJI .. from the Business Head Series Director,Creative Director ,line producer creative producer directors dop art ..entire crew UNIT cried .. FIRST TIME IN LIFE IN MY ENTIRE CAREER I CRIED IN FRONT OF MY UNIT .. I WAS MOVED EMOTINALLY.. A NEW EXPERIENCE FOR ME AND MY TEAM .. AS I HAVE NEVER SEEN A ACTOR CREATE SO MUCH LOVE RESPECT AND REGARD IN EACH MEMBER.. WE GOT EMOTINAL AS THE ENTIRE TEAM WAS PRESENT AS UR LAST SHOT WAS BEING CANNED IN YRKKH we realised we never want u to leave DKP.. BUT WITH ENTUSIASM HOPE PRAYERS we ALL SAID AND KNEW U HAVE A LONG SUCCESSFUL JOURNEY AHEAD and we have to let u go ..for a larger growth in UR JOURNEY..and we all in DKP PRAY AND HOPE WE CAN BE PART OF IT A SPECIAL THANKS TO YASHODHA JI who has taught us what it means to BE A SUPERWOMAN MOTHER GUIDE AND MENTOR..UR LOVE TOWARDS UR FAMILY IS EXEMPLARY”

See full post here-

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were playing the lead of the show for the last more than five years. Now the show is headed for a leap as the new cast of the show will be revealed very soon.

