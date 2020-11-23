YRKKH's Shivangi Joshi is all hearts for former co star Pankhuri Awasthy as she reveals their 'secret memory'

Pankhuri Awasthy recently spilled the beans about her bond with former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi Joshi, leaving her elated. Pankhuri revealed a never before shared memory with Shivangi, leaving fans stunned. Read on.

Shivangi Joshi and Pankhuri Awasthy share a great bond. Though the two beauties were each other's enemies in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in real life, they are best of friends. Shivangi and Pankhuri have an amazing camaraderie. Though their professional alliance came to an end some time ago, they are spreading their magic offscreen now. It was only a few days ago, that Shivangi and Pankhuri left fans awestruck as they had a gala time together.

Now, the two beauties have given their fans another reason to beam with happiness, as their 'special secret' is out. Yes, Pakhuri just unveiled a 'sweet secret' that she shares with Shivangi, which until now no one knew, but now their fans surely do. It so happened, Pankhuri recently contacted an AMA session (Ask Me Anything) on her Instagram handle, and naturally, she was asked about her equation with Shivangi. A fan requested Pankhuri to reveal a memory with Shivangi that she is kept under the wraps and not shared in public until now.

This is when Pankhuri spilled the beans about the sweetest memory. She shared, 'We first met in 2015 when our shows Razia and Begusaria launched on &TV.' Shivangi was 'touched' by Pankhuri's reply and showered her love. Sharing the story on Shivangi wrote, 'And I love you so much.' Well, now everybody is aware that it is not on YRKKH sets that Pankhuri and Shivangi met for the first time, but a few years before it.

Take a look at Shivangi's post here:

Meanwhile, Pankhuri played the role of Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is seen as Naira opposite Mohsin Khan (Kartik). Fans adore Kaira's onscreen chemistry together. Do you want to see Shivangi and Pankhuri share screen space again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

