Yuvika Chaudhary demands 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput'; Says 'Don't close the topic, we need proof'

Prince Narula's wife and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary took to her social media handle to demand justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress urged people to not stop raising their voices as Sushant needs justice to rest in peace.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 11:49 am
Yuvika Chaudhary demands 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput'; Says 'Don't close the topic, we need proof'
It has bee nearly one month that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The young actor bid goodbye to the world on June 14 (2020), leaving everyone in pain. Not only the entertainment world but his fans and people from different walks of life are left devastated after Sushant's untimely demise. However, many are still not ready to digest and accept the fact that the Pavitra Rishta actor is no more between us. His fans, followers, and known faces from the film fraternity have urged for a CBI inquiry and investigation in the late actor's death case. 

(Trigger Warning) 

The latest to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput is Yuvika Chaudhary. The actress took to her social media handle to demand justice for the late actor. She also urged people to not stop raising their voices as Sushant needs justice to rest in peace. The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant said that the topic of Sushant's sudden passing away must not be closed, and people should know what was the real reason for his death. Further, she added that proof needs to come out in the open, as only then would the Dil Bechara actor's soul would rest in peace.

Yuvika on her Instagram story wrote, '#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput. Why did he die, how did he die? What is the actual reason? Don't close the topic, we need proof. He needs justice then only he will be in peace. 

Take a look at Yuvika's message for late Sushant here: 

Police suspect the 34-year-old rising Bollywood actor's death happened due to suicide. However, police investatigations are on. People who were close to Sushant Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others have been summoned by the Mumbai police to interrogate and record their statements.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

