Yuvika Chaudhary is happy with COVID 19 lockdown in Maharashtra; Says ‘It is good for everyone’s safety’

As the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state, Yuvika Chaudhary hails the decision.

It’s been over a year now since the coronavirus pandemic had hit India. While the deadly virus and the subsequent deaths had led to months of lockdown, things did seem to be getting back on track of late. However, the second wave of COVID 19 has begun and is now taking a drastic toll on lives once again. In fact, the nation had recorded over one lakh coronavirus cases in a day of late and Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of cases so far. As a result, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has announced the weekend lockdown along with night curfew in the state.

While the lockdown has been receiving a mixed reaction, former Bigg Boss 9 winner Yuvika Chaudhary seems to be quite happy with the decision and believes that it is much needed for everyone’s safety. Talking about it to the media, the actress stated, “I am happy. After shoot, I have returned home and I just step out for the gym. And as I step out and saw everything shut, it feels really good. My gym has also been shut. Sad but good. This is good for everyone’s safety.”

Take a look at Yuvika Chaudhary’s video:

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has announced a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am along with a weekend lockdown. While the restaurants, malls, bars will remain shut, only essentials services will be permitted. “Gathering of more than 5 persons is prohibited. Government offices will work at 50% capacity. Private vehicles are permitted to run on 50% sitting capacity,” ANI had tweeted.

