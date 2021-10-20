Yuvika Chaudhary on her arrest over casteist slur: I didn’t use the word for anyone

Former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary recently made the headlines for an unfortunate reason after she was arrested using a casteist slur in a video. This happened on Monday after she was booked under SC/ST Act, however, the actress was granted bail later by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. And now, Yuvika has finally opened up on her arrest and the entire matter and clarified saying that she didn’t use the word and even apologised for hurting sentiments.

Talking about the same, Yuvika told Times of India, “I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon”.

The actress also emphasised that she hasn’t used any casteist slur and that she is just paying the price of being a celeb. “Six months ago, too I had said that I didn’t use the word for anyone and I didn’t even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can,” Yuvika added.

