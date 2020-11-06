Yuvika Chaudhary rubbishes pregnancy rumours; Says 'It'll happen when it's supposed to happen'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary returned to Mumbai a few days back after having recovered from COVID-19. Here's what the actress has to say about her pregnancy rumours.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are among the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry. However, they grabbed headlines recently for an entirely different reason. This happened after a few pictures and a video of Prince and Yuvika was shared on social media in which she can be seen wearing a pink Anarkali suit. Then began the speculations about the actress being pregnant as many thought what they imagined to be a baby bump. A few of them also congratulated the couple.

However, the case is not as it seems to be here. Yuvika has now clarified that she is not pregnant. The actress further stated that she has just recovered from COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital because of dengue. While saying that she is not fully recovered, Yuvika adds that she is amused by the false rumours. However, she does add that she wants to have a baby at some point of time but not too soon.

In Yuvika Chaudhary’s words, “It will happen when it is supposed to happen.” While talking about the outfit that she was wearing, the actress says that the baby bump thing might have been noticed from some angle. She further mentions that she loved the design of the dupatta that she was wearing and pulled it down a bit longer. Talking about her husband Prince Narula, he accompanied her to Mumbai from Punjab and they celebrated Karwa Chauth together. He is likely to return to Chandigarh again for some time. The actress concludes by saying that it will take a little bit more time for both of them to recover completely.

Credits :Times of India

