Yuvika Chaudhary SLAMMED for using casteist word in a video with husband Prince Narula

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary lands in trouble for using a casteist slur in a vlog of grooming session of her husband Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary has come into the limelight recently due to her video with husband Prince Narula. The actress is second in the row in the past few days to have faced backlash by the netizens for the inappropriate word usage of the minorities of the country. The actress shared a video on her social media in which she is complaining of unpresentable looks. She had put it up as her vlog.

The actress and wife of Prince Narula had shared a video on her social media handle of her vlogging where is Prince Narula is in the middle of the grooming session, when she says that this is the reason, she is not decked up very often. But what made her comment volatile was her use of the word b****i, which caused an uproar among the people. The netizens have been commenting over her being insensitive and started ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ over her use of a word for the lower castes. The actress has also issued an apology for the same.

See tweet here:

Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all — Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) May 25, 2021

She is not the first one to be caught up in the spiral, just a few days back the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta was booked by the police for using the same word in her video. On learning her mistake, the actress immediately issued an apology stating that she had been informed about the usage of the word.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been part of numerous movies like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". She has also been part of TV shows including "Bigg Boss" where she met her husband, and "Nach Baliye", "Box Cricket League 2" and others.

Credits :Free Press Journal

