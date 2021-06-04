Zaan Khan says he is missing his family and home as he finds acting a ‘sacrificing job’

Zaan Khan from Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye shares he's homesick as he is working in a bio bubble, and talks about the daily routine that keeps him busy.

The television actor Zaan Khan is presently shooting for the show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. His co-actors in the show are Gracy Goswami, Shagun Pandey, Yash Tonk and Anchal Sahu. The actor is feeling homesick for the past few weeks as he is shooting in a bio bubble. He talked about his life with ETimes TV, as he said that he is missing his family and home so much that he cannot even express it. He revealed that he was not able to go home for Ramzan and Eid.

Zaan also shared that he has never missed his mother’s birthday in 27 years, but had to miss it this year because of work. He said that he never knew that acting would one day become such a sacrificing job. But he also added that people like him are blessed because they have jobs in the present time. He said that there are so many people who are not working currently.

Talking about how he spends his time, he said that he is usually with the cast and crew of the show as they are like family. But he feels that nobody can take the place of a real family. He added that the cast sits together after pack up, but the first thing they do is talk to their families. So they all go to their rooms to talk to their loved ones.

On being asked that what keeps him occupied, Zaan said that till he is shooting he is busy but after pack up he starts feeling homesick. He shared that he has a fixed schedule, he wakes up early morning and starts workout to stay in shape. He added that he does not have a gym here so he does a lot of cardio and body weight. He said workout keeps him happy and he also goes for a run in the evenings. He said he is hoping to see his mother soon.

Also read- Hamari Bahu Silk's Zaan Khan CALLS OUT 'hypocrisy' of the industry: We've been asking for help since a month

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×