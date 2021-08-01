Zaid Darbar wished to call off his wedding with Gauahar Khan; Actress reveals the REASON

Actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 last year in the presence of family and friends. Their love story is no less than a dream. But did you know Zaid wanted to call off their wedding? Yes, you read it right. Recently, Gauahar Khan has revealed that her husband Zaid said that he would call off their wedding if she did not fulfil one of his wishes. Zaid had told her that he 'can put up with everything' but if she didn't wear mehendi, there would be no wedding.

In an interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar Khan said, “Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits.” The duo has completed around six months together. Recently, the two went to Moscow on their delayed honeymoon. Gauahar and Zaid treated their fans with their loved-up pictures from the trip.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said that it was their honeymoon trip as they both couldn’t make it immediately after the wedding owing to busy schedules. "So when we learnt that Russia is open for tourists and we were hoping for a holiday, so we went ahead. We took all precautions and really enjoyed ourselves. People over there weren’t taking as much care as we were (laughs). It was a lot of fun and there were so many things to do. With everything that we have been through in this year, it was perfect,” said Gauahar.

On the professional front, Gauahar was recently seen in '14 Phere'. The movie also featured Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.

