Zain Imam bumps into Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Malhotra; Thanks Ekta Kapoor for their reunion

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starrer Naagin 5 premiered on August 9, 2020. Recently, Zain Imam visited the sets of the show.

If there is one show that has been winning hearts and getting a lot of popularity ever since its premiere, it is definitely Naagin 5. The new season premiered on August 9 with a fresh star cast after the abrupt end of season 4. However, to everyone’s surprise, it won the hearts of the audience in no time and is faring well in terms of viewership. Just like the supernatural drama’s story, its star cast has also received praises from the audience.

Recently, someone very special came to meet Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra on the sets. We are talking about the handsome hunk Zain Imam here. We have got hold of the trio’s picture which clearly shows their happiness over the sudden reunion. Zain even thanks Ekta Kapoor for making the reunion happen. The actor looks dapper in denim co-ords as can be seen in the picture. Surbhi, on the other hand, looks resplendent in a saree. Sharad Malhotra also looks suave in black attire.

Check out the picture below:

Apart from Sharad and Surbhi, Naagin 5 also features Mohit Sehgal, Swarda Thigale, Utkarsh Gupta, and others in pivotal roles. This time, the supernatural drama witnessed not one but a total number of three cameos. These guest appearances were made by , Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Although the three of them appeared only for short-lived roles, their performances also won accolades from the audience. Talking about Zain Imam, he last appeared in the show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

Also Read: Gold Awards 2020 Shoot: Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra can't keep calm with their big win

