Zain Imam has sweetest birthday wish for 'chotu' Shrenu Parikh; Latter wishes to meet the 'handsome boy' soon

Zain Imam penned a sweet birthday wish for his former Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna co-star, and the actress expressed her wish to meet him soon. Take a look at Zain and Shrenu's social media banter here.

Shrenu Parikh is counted amongst the cutest and most beautiful actresses in the world. Apart from the acting prowess, she is loved for her bubbly, innocent, and friendly nature. Today (November 11, 2020), Shrenu is beaming with happiness as it is a special day for her. Are you wondering why? Well, it is Shrenu's 'Happy Wala Birthday.' Yes, the talented actress has turned a year older, and she is being showered with love from all over.

Be it her fans, followers, friends, family, or co-stars, everyone is trying to make Shrenu's day extra special with their sweet wishes. And talking about wishes, she received the 'sweetest birthday wish' from her former co-star Zain Imam. Yes, Zain penned a cute wish for her Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna co-star Shrenu. Zain and Shrenu share a warm bond, and the actor made it a point to shower birthday love on her.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shrenu Parikh on battle with COVID 19: Chanted Hanuman Chalisa when scared; fight negative thoughts

Zain took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture of Shrenu and penned a heartwarming birthday note for her. Calling her 'chotu,' Zain wrote, 'Stay smiling, have a blessed birthday and a sarvagun one.' The actress was 'touched' by Zain's fun-loving birthday wish. She thanked him for his wishes, and also expressed her desire to meet him soon. 'Thank you, handsome boy. Meet me soon!' replied Shrenu. Zain and Shrenu's social media banter will definetly leave you in awe.

Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, Zain and Shrenu played husband and wife in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. While Zain was played the role of Kabir Mittal, Shrenu was seen as Pooja Sharma (later Jahnvi Mittal). Their chemistry was adored by fans, and they showered them with loads of love.

Here's wishing Shrenu Parikh a very Happy Birthday!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×