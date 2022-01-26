Zain Imam on returning to TV with Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawaan: 'It is kind of a progressive show'

Popular television face Zain Imam, who is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after a two-year-break, says his upcoming show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan' is progressive and that it will not take a 'saas-bahu' turn.

Talking about television content facing the heat for being regressive, Zai, who will be seen in a titular role in 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan' told IANS: "With this show, I think we will be progressing with the kind of TV shows that are on air. So, it is kind of a progressive show for us and we are experimenting. I hope it works."

How's this love story any different from the ones running on the small screen?

"It is not a typical television show. It is straight out of a Hollywood or Bollywood movie but in a very grand way," said the actor.

Television shows, which promise to be different, usually take a turn in the end and showcase 'saas-bahu' dramas. However, Zain promises that would not be the case with his upcoming Colors show.

"No, I don't think so (it will turn into a saas-bahu saga). When I signed it up, I was told that it is not a typical 'saas-bahu'. The start to end has already been written with narration and I did my homework before signing up for the show. I know for sure that it is not a saas bahu drama," asserted the actor, known for portraying Neil Khanna in the show 'Naamkarann'.

'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan' promises to redefine the perception of love and friendship through an enthralling love saga. It revolves around the lives of Paakhi, Agastya, and Ishaan, who find themselves in an unusual state of affairs that turns their lives upside down.

Asked why he said yes to such a character and show, Zain shared: "The character is very unique and very amazing, good and outstanding to perform. It is a different character from whatever I have done till now. A lot of shades to perform as an actor.

"I can explore more and yeah, it is amazing because it is something that has not been written on television before. I can vouch for it. It is going to be pathbreaking."

Produced by Dipti Kalwani and Karishma Jain, the show will premiere on January 31 on Colors.

