Zee Comedy Factory: 11 comedians tickle the funny bones, destress hardworking Mumbai cops

The Zee TV channel is all set to introduce a new show Zee Comedy Factory. In the show, eleven comedians will be seen. And they include Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak. Filmmaker Farah Khan will be seen as the Laughing Buddha of the show. In the first episode of the show, the makers invite the Mumbai police and try to bring a smile to their faces.

Talking about this initiative, Farah Khan said, “I feel our show couldn’t have started on a better note than to have the biggest COVID warriors, our Mumbai police making an appearance on the first episode of our show. Throughout the pandemic, they have taken care of us without taking a single break from their duty. I can’t even fathom the amount of stress they must have all dealt with during this time. This episode was our way of honoring their work while giving them a chance to relax and laugh their hearts out. In today’s time, I definitely believe that laughter is the best medicine, and we are glad to have hosted and provided our officers a night to remember us by.”

To note, Farah Khan has hosted numerous shows, such as Farah Ki Daawat, Lip Sing Battle, Tere Mere Beach Mein and judged Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dance India Dance. The show is all set to premiere on 31st July and air every Sat-Sun at 10 PM on Zee TV.

