Zee Comedy Show Ep 1 Review: Farah Khan’s show is a laughter battle between two teams.

Comedy shows gained popularity on television with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge followed by Comedy Circus. The two shows resulted in the growth of individual stand up comedians, and their career got a new lease with the debut of Kapil Sharma with his multiple standalone shows on the TV. The success of Kapil Sharma led to many standup comedians – from Sunil Grover to Krishna and Sudesh - trying to entertain the audience, but seldom did anyone succeed.

Zee Comedy Show is another attempt to recreate the legacy of Kapil Sharma and the makers have come up with a unique concept of pitching two teams of standup comedians – Jalayenge and Bujayenge - against each other. The two teams boast of talented artists ranging from Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraj, Siddharth Sagar, Divansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditya Narayan, Punit J Pathak and Chitrashi Rawat. In the first episode, team Jalayenge paid a tribute to the doctor’s community, who have relentlessly braved the pandemic, whereas team Bujayenge came up with a skit that’s a spoof on Bollywood films.

While the concept is fresh, the jokes though fell flat at times, did manage to bring a laughter, which is a luxury for many in tough times like these. Farah Khan as a host too adds her own flavor with a humorous commentary, whereas Mika Singh, the guest on the show takes some digs from the artists with grace. The show stealer, as expected, was Ali Asgar, who portrayed the character of PK and yet again shows what a powerhouse of talent he is. Sanket Bhosale too adds a new layer to his humor as he makes an attempt to step aside from the routine mimicry that he is known for.

Overall, the show appeals to the television audience, who wouldn’t mind 35 minutes of slap stick entertainment as it would act as a fresh move from the routine daily soaps. Making people laugh is difficult and anyone who makes an attempt should always be appreciated.

