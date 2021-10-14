Zee Comedy Show: Farah Khan & Anu Malik reveal the reason for not collaborating after Main Hoon Na

Music composer Anu Malik will be gracing the sets of the Zee Comedy Show this weekend as the special guest. The ace musician will entertain us with some interesting anecdotes as he appears on the show. His enigmatic personality and superhit songs will mesmerise the audience. There will be comedy acts by the ten comics of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to entertain the audience.

In the episode, Farah Khan and Anu Malik’s candid confessions leave everyone surprised. After some entertaining acts, Dr Sanket Bhosale will be seen in the getup of Sanjay Dutt and kickstart his Baba Ka DarBar chat show with Farah Khan and Anu Malik as his special guests. He made them spill some interesting facts by asking Farah Khan and Anu Malik about the real reason behind not collaborating again after Main Hoon Na. The director and the music composer made some unexpected revelations.

Farah Khan shared, “Main Hoon Na’s music was so good that after the movie, I didn’t know how we both could top that up. However, we have worked together on several reality shows together, and we continue to share a great bond.”

Anu Malik also shared, “I really think Farah is a wonderful filmmaker and I respect her. If she took me for a film, she must have thought about it and after that, she took the decision of having me on board for composing the music of Main Hoon Na. When she decided not to take me for a movie, she must have thought about all aspects too. My love and respect for her will always be the same.”

Anu Malik and Farah Khan’s candid confession and former’s performance will keep you entertained in the upcoming episode.



