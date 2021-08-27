Zee Comedy Show: Farah Khan on Rakhi Sawant gracing the sets: 'I've given 2 megastars to the industry'

In the upcoming episode of the comedy show of Farah Khan, it will be graced by Bigg Boss' Rakhi Sawant, actor-politician Ravi Kishan and musician Anu Malik. Rakhi Sawant recently opened up on her struggles in life.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Rakhi Sawant shared about the journey of her life. She shared, “I have truly faced a lot of struggle in my life. In fact, at the start of my career, I used to audition for anything and everything that I heard about. There was a time when even though I was not called for a particular audition, I would enter their office and request them to take my audition. My mother had told me that there would be a lot of struggle, but one day I could be like Helen, or .”

She added, “I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren’t looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam’s office, and they called me for an audition at ’s Red Chillies’ office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that’s when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition.”

