Zee Comedy Show: Farah Khan reveals she bailed out on Salman Khan for Maine Pyaar Kia screen test

The upcoming episode of the comedy show Zee Comedy Show will be full of entertainment and excitement as the show will be graced by the presence of the Bollywood actress Bhagyashree. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and the ten comedians are seen performing acts to entertain the audience. Bhagyashree will entertain us with her interesting revelations as the she appears as a special guest on the Sunday episode. Her charming personality and her beauty will mesmerise the audience.

Along with numerous hilarious acts in the show, Farah’s candid confession will be the highlight of the show. After Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr Sanket Bhosale and Siddharth Sagar’s hilarious Maine Pyaar Kiya act, Farah will be revealing how she had tried to help during the audition of Maine Pyaar Kya. But when she saw how it was going, she bailed out mid-way and went on to believe that Salman would never get the part in the film.

As Farah revealed, “Salman and I are childhood friends, so when he had to audition for Maine Pyaar Kiya, he took me to help him learn some dance moves before his screen test. In fact, he took me to Sooraj Barjatya’s office and I tried teaching him for four hours, but I ran away midway through it because he was dancing so badly. I thought he will never get the movie, and everyone will doubt my ability after seeing him. But a week or two later, I came to know that he got the film and I laughed back then, but the movie went on to be such a blockbuster. They (Salman and Bhagyashree) were so good in the film, and I must say that the director always makes the correct decision. Sometimes, you need to see things from the eyes of a director and while both Salman and Bhagyashree were great, we must give credit to Sooraj Barjatya too.”