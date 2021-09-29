Zee Comedy Show: Farah Khan’s guests Taapsee Pannu & Abhishek Banerjee go crazy due to Dr Sanket’s musical act

The upcoming episode of the comedy show Zee Comedy Show, hosted by Farah Khan, will be graced by talented actors and Abhishek Banerjee. Farah Khan has recently shared a video as she was seen dancing along with the actress Taapsee and Abhishek Banerjee on the funny songs sung by Dr. Sanket Bhosale. He had done the getup of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

In the video, it is seen that Dr. Sanket is singing ‘Taapsee, Taapsee’ which he replaces with Afreen Afreen. Everyone is seen dancing in the background. Farah interrupts him as she reminded him that she is also there. It will be seen that Dr. Sanket will start singing ‘Farah Farah’ in the version of ‘Hawa Hawa’.

The caption read, “Sab paagal ho gaye!! @taapsee n @nowitsabhi @drrrsanket being their very sporting selves.. @zee_comedy_show @zeetv #rashmirocket #farahkefundays”.

See video here: