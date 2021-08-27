Zee Comedy Show: Kailash Kher to grace the set; Farah Khan reveals Javed Akhtar’s reaction on Sanket’s mimicry

The popular Zee Comedy Show has been making people and the judge Farah Khan laugh out loud from the first episode. The upcoming Saturday episode will be graced by the presence of singer-musician Kailash Kher as a special guest. Farah Khan reveals Javed Akhtar was amused at his mimicry by Dr. Sanket on the show.

The weekend episode will be full of entertainment as the teams will be presenting hilarious acts on the stage for the guests and audience. There will be also seen a special team of Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, who have worked tirelessly for the safety of the country.

There will be a special act setup by Mubeen Saudagar, Dr Sanket Bhosale and Siddharth Sagar. In this act, Dr. Sanket Bhosale will be seen enacting Javed Akhtar’s character and impress all with his correct nuances, the poetry, Shayari, the dialogue delivery, the punches and the comic timing. He leaves everyone in splits with his performance.

Farah Khan shared that she had shown the clip to her uncle Javed Akhtar, who said, “My favorite is Sanket as Javed Akhtar. The timing, the punches, and everything else was fantastic and this is my favourite character of the show. He (Javed Akhtar) is my uncle and I have seen him since my childhood. I must say, Sanket has picked up all the nuances quite well. In fact, I also sent him the video of your act and he had a good laugh.”

She added that his reaction to the video was that he laughed and said that we shouldn’t ever get Sanket in front of him.