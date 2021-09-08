Zee Comedy Show: Mallika Sherawat lauds Sugandha Mishra as she imitates her: She aced the nuances & everything

Zee TV’s popular comedy show titled as Zee Comedy Show has been grabbing a lot of attention. The show features some renowned comedians who are leaving no stone unturned to make the audience laugh during the ongoing times of the COVID 19 pandemic. And while the show has been garnering a positive response from the audience, recently the show will witness a special guest as Mallika Sherawat will be gracing the show during the weekend. While Mallika has been impressed by the acts put up by all the comedians, it was Sugandha Mishra Bhosle’s act that left the Murder actress amazed.

To note, Sugandha was seen imitating Mallika on the show and it left the actress thrilled. In fact, Mallika even stated that Sugandha was her mirror image during the act. She said, “Sugandha imitated me so well, it was just perfect. I am truly like that only! She aced the nuances, the nakhre, the expressions, everything. I never thought someone could mimic me so well, but Sugandha totally nailed it and I can never forget this one (the act)”.

Overwhelmed by Mallika’s praises, Sugandha revealed that she was quite sceptical about the act but she is glad that the actress loved the act. “I would really like to thank Mallika ji for being a sport. I was really scared initially. When I was told about this act, I was really sceptical as I didn’t know how to mimic her at all, but they convinced me and thankfully it went well, and it was well appreciated,” she added.

